Coastline Trust Co Has $1.04 Million Position in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

Coastline Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co owned approximately 0.13% of Washington Trust Bancorp worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 2.0% during the third quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 108,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,029,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 284.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,248,000. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WASH has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Washington Trust Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Washington Trust Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

Washington Trust Bancorp Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of WASH opened at $22.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.70. The stock has a market cap of $384.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.71. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $55.93.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.16). Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 23.96%. The company had revenue of $82.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Washington Trust Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 57.29%.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

