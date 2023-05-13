Coastline Trust Co Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Coastline Trust Co decreased its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,595 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $415,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 61,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,506,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 42,714 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 263,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,417,000 after purchasing an additional 70,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $168.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $345,495.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $345,495.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director William S. Simon sold 2,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total value of $419,945.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,829.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,611 shares of company stock valued at $14,887,160. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DRI opened at $148.55 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.96 and a 12-month high of $155.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 45.62% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.19%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

