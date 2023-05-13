Coastline Trust Co Has $2.26 Million Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Coastline Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at about $119,000. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at about $234,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.2% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $676,000. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Eight Capital reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.88.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $82.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $99.65. The stock has a market cap of $47.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.00 and a 200 day moving average of $88.93.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.58%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Featured Articles

