Coastline Trust Co Has $924,000 Stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Coastline Trust Co trimmed its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,830 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 148,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 13,168 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 20,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 5,790 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 44,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 21,281 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 103,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 6,951 shares during the last quarter. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.29.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

MFC opened at $18.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.52. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $14.92 and a 1 year high of $20.40.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a $0.269 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.65%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.



