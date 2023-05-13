Coastline Trust Co Raises Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Coastline Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 105.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,269 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,328 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trellis Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Express by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in American Express by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 407,184 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $60,161,000 after acquiring an additional 105,337 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Holowesko Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth $16,105,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in American Express by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 28,470 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 15,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

American Express Price Performance

NYSE:AXP opened at $147.93 on Friday. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $182.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.94.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to repurchase 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the payment services company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is 25.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,054.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Stephens reduced their target price on American Express from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Argus lifted their price objective on American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.41.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

