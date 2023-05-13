Coastline Trust Co Reduces Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Coastline Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $180.57 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $198.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

ADI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen increased their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.41.

In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total transaction of $965,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total value of $965,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,745 shares of company stock valued at $7,317,735. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

