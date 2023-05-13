Coastline Trust Co Sells 820 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Coastline Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 956.1% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $64.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $66.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.68.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.70%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,216,775.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares in the company, valued at $11,743,743.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 558,398 shares of company stock worth $35,011,051 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.80.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

