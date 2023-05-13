Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Buys 888 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VB opened at $183.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.36. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $210.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

