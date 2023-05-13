Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Has $465,000 Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 42,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 14,165 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 700,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,163,000 after acquiring an additional 66,554 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TFC. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens cut shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.24.

Truist Financial Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $27.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $53.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.25.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,072. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Truist Financial news, Director Charles A. Patton acquired 3,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,692. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

