Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Has $509,000 Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on MO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Altria Group Price Performance

NYSE:MO opened at $45.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $54.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.89.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.23%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.90%.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.