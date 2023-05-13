Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Increases Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Southern were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co grew its position in Southern by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 15,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares during the period. STAR Financial Bank purchased a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $439,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in Southern by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 24,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 12,030 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Southern by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of SO stock opened at $73.35 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Southern Increases Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 87.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SO. StockNews.com downgraded Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $85,381.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 27,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $2,059,966.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,712,898.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,199 shares of company stock worth $6,974,908. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

