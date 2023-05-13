Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Invests $212,000 in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 49.3% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Stock Down 0.1 %

EMN opened at $78.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.97. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $69.91 and a 52 week high of $112.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on EMN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Vertical Research downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Eastman Chemical from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.31.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

