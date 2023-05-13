Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Invests $236,000 in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WBS. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 223,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Webster Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $1,579,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 14.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:WBS opened at $32.56 on Friday. Webster Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $56.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.96 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 28.33% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WBS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Webster Financial from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.09.

Webster Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

Further Reading

