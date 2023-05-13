Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Lowers Stock Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY cut its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,500,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,189,000 after purchasing an additional 122,094 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,762,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 708,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,873,000 after buying an additional 70,016 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 507,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,231,000 after buying an additional 9,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 446,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,513,000 after buying an additional 12,845 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Price Performance

ICF stock opened at $54.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.04. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $88.40 and a 12 month high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

