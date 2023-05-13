Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Reduces Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY trimmed its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Danaher were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Danaher by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 9.7% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its stake in Danaher by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 5,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Cowen reduced their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.06.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $227.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $245.13 and a 200 day moving average of $255.94. The firm has a market cap of $167.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $226.70 and a one year high of $303.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.64%.

In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,448.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 695 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total value of $170,462.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,847.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,619 shares of company stock valued at $3,568,741 in the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

