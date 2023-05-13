Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Sells 2,117 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY reduced its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,117 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Unilever were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 3.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 483,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,193,000 after buying an additional 14,577 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 6.7% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 42,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Unilever by 7.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,632,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,218,000 after acquiring an additional 113,705 shares in the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE UL opened at $54.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.75. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $42.44 and a 52 week high of $55.99.

Unilever Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.4569 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Unilever in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

About Unilever

(Get Rating)

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.