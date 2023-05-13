Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,806.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,430,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,183,814,000 after buying an additional 4,198,026 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 50.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,219,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,503,000 after purchasing an additional 409,473 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $775,669,000 after purchasing an additional 357,700 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,394,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,503,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $400,321,000 after purchasing an additional 284,038 shares in the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

QQQ stock opened at $325.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.07. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $334.42.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.