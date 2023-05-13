Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decline of 36.3% from the April 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Codorus Valley Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVLY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 36,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 191,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.14% of the company’s stock.
Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $24.54 million for the quarter.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.50%.
Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc is a one-bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal banking, mortgage banking, wealth management, and real estate services. The company was founded on October 7, 1986 and is headquartered in York, PA.
