Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,566,055 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,428,877 shares during the quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutions accounts for approximately 0.6% of First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 1.67% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $489,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 613.9% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 721 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 55.2% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 731 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,926 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $431,420.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,794.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ CTSH traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $61.66. The company had a trading volume of 4,059,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,295,588. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.09 and its 200-day moving average is $60.75. The stock has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $51.33 and a 52 week high of $75.40.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 11.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 15th. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.21.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Featured Stories

