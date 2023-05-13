Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 648,900 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the April 15th total of 810,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 296,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Cognyte Software Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CGNT stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $4.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,621. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.45. Cognyte Software has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $7.59. The company has a market capitalization of $291.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGNT. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in Cognyte Software by 86.0% during the third quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 96,554 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 44,648 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cognyte Software by 18.9% during the third quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 44,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Westerly Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cognyte Software by 76.5% during the third quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after buying an additional 260,000 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cognyte Software by 473.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 76,439 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 63,113 shares during the period. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cognyte Software during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. 84.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cognyte Software Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Cognyte Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

(Get Rating)

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.