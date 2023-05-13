CoinLoan Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11.00 (CLT)

CoinLoan (CLT) traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. One CoinLoan token can now be purchased for approximately $3.85 or 0.00014355 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, CoinLoan has traded 28.5% lower against the US dollar. CoinLoan has a market cap of $7.51 million and $11.00 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CoinLoan Token Profile

CoinLoan’s launch date was August 19th, 2017. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 tokens. The official message board for CoinLoan is blog.coinloan.io. CoinLoan’s official website is coinloan.io. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling CoinLoan

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinLoan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinLoan should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinLoan using one of the exchanges listed above.

