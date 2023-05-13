Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Short Interest Down 25.8% in April

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 338,700 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the April 15th total of 456,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 182,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at Commercial Vehicle Group

In other news, CFO Chung Kin Cheung bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.13 per share, for a total transaction of $35,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,880.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Forager Capital Management LLC raised its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 2,627,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,868,000 after buying an additional 410,013 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,010,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,678,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,537,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,996,000 after purchasing an additional 88,130 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,247,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,107,000 after purchasing an additional 81,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 789,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. 53.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Commercial Vehicle Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on CVGI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGI traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.95. The company had a trading volume of 295,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $333.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 3.00. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $10.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.21.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $234.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.51 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a positive return on equity of 15.30%. Research analysts predict that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

