Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc lessened its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,774,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,644,031 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP were worth $178,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBS. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 13.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 9.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 33,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 250.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SBS traded up $0.78 on Friday, reaching $10.58. The company had a trading volume of 4,061,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,098. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $12.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.34.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP ( NYSE:SBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a $0.2527 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP’s previous — dividend of $0.25. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.86%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 11th.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

