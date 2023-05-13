Comparing Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) and Environmental Tectonics (OTCMKTS:ETCC)

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW – Get Rating) and Environmental Tectonics (OTCMKTS:ETCC – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Sunworks and Environmental Tectonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunworks -17.42% -40.79% -24.76% Environmental Tectonics 8.12% N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.2% of Sunworks shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Sunworks shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 74.8% of Environmental Tectonics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunworks $161.94 million 0.20 -$28.21 million ($0.87) -1.03 Environmental Tectonics $19.13 million 0.20 $1.81 million $0.08 5.25

This table compares Sunworks and Environmental Tectonics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Environmental Tectonics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sunworks. Sunworks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Environmental Tectonics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Sunworks and Environmental Tectonics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunworks 0 1 1 0 2.50 Environmental Tectonics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sunworks presently has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 402.85%. Given Sunworks’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Sunworks is more favorable than Environmental Tectonics.

Volatility and Risk

Sunworks has a beta of 1.86, meaning that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Environmental Tectonics has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Environmental Tectonics beats Sunworks on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sunworks

Sunworks, Inc. engages in the provision of photovoltaic and battery based power and storage systems for the residential and commercial markets. It operates through the Solcius and Sunworks business segments. The Solcius segment focuses on residential projects. The Sunworks segment deals with commercial projects including commercial, agricultural, industrial, and public works projects. The company was founded by Roland F. Bryan, Mark P. Harris, and Christopher T. Kleveland in 1983 and is headquartered in Provo, UT.

About Environmental Tectonics

Environmental Tectonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of software driven products. The firm also offers services used to create and monitor the physiological effects of motion on humans and equipment and to control, modify, simulate, and measure environmental conditions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Commercial/Industrial Systems (CIS), and Corporate. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells aircrew training systems, altitude chambers, multi-place chambers, disaster management simulators, and integrated logistics support. The CIS segment handles the design, manufacture, and sale of steam and gas, environmental testing and simulation devices, mono-place chambers, and parts and services support for customers. The Corporate segment represents income, expenses, assets not specifically identifiable to an individual business group or applicable to all groups and general corporate expenses, and central administrative office expenses. The company was founded by William F. Mitchell in 1969 and is headquartered in Southampton, PA.

