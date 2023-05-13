Compound Price Down 11.2% Over Last 7 Days (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 13th. During the last seven days, Compound has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. One Compound token can now be purchased for $34.39 or 0.00128303 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a total market cap of $256.42 million and $19.48 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00064314 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00041074 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00030987 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003701 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000186 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,456,756 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,456,702.45832631 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 34.41832482 USD and is down -2.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 346 active market(s) with $21,536,113.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

