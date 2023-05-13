Conflux (CFX) Price Hits $0.25

Conflux (CFX) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. Conflux has a market cap of $720.77 million and approximately $69.86 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000933 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Conflux has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,840.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $80.67 or 0.00300564 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00013386 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.34 or 0.00571300 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00067754 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $113.94 or 0.00424499 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003715 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,878,544,885 coins. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,878,298,679.6249976 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.25113348 USD and is up 0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $140,000,064.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

