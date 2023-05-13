Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Cut to “Market Perform” at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conformis in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They set a hold rating on the stock.
Conformis Trading Up 6.9 %
Conformis stock opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Conformis has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $11.70. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.09.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conformis
Conformis Company Profile
ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Germany, and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal.
