Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Cut to “Market Perform” at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conformis in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Conformis stock opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Conformis has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $11.70. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.09.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Conformis in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Conformis in the first quarter worth $40,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Conformis by 24.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 22,911 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Conformis during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Conformis by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 8,191 shares during the last quarter.

ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Germany, and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal.

