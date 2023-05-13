Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXA) Short Interest Update

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 327,700 shares, an increase of 50.9% from the April 15th total of 217,200 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 836,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Connexa Sports Technologies Price Performance

CNXA remained flat at $0.19 on Friday. 143,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 924,152. Connexa Sports Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $2.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average of $0.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Connexa Sports Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Connexa Sports Technologies stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,018,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 8.04% of Connexa Sports Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.23% of the company’s stock.

About Connexa Sports Technologies

Connexa Sports Technologies, Inc designs and develops portable, affordable ball launchers, and other practice equipment solutions for all ball sports. It provides tennis players of all ages and ability levels the opportunity to practice anywhere and at any time. Its patented technology offers a ball launcher built into a wheeled trolley bag, which allows the user to control the speed, frequency, and elevation of balls.

