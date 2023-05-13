Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI) CFO James C. Malone Acquires 4,500 Shares of Stock

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) CFO James C. Malone purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.98 per share, for a total transaction of $152,910.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,752.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Stock Down 1.0 %

Consensus Cloud Solutions stock opened at $33.13 on Friday. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.62 and a 52 week high of $65.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.63. The stock has a market cap of $651.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Consensus Cloud Solutions alerts:

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a negative return on equity of 27.60% and a net margin of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $90.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.16 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consensus Cloud Solutions

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,706,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,035,000 after purchasing an additional 88,731 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,023,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,690,000 after purchasing an additional 97,525 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,606,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,381,000 after purchasing an additional 209,111 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,045,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,234,000 after purchasing an additional 26,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 732,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,366,000 after purchasing an additional 52,417 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $58.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

About Consensus Cloud Solutions

(Get Rating)

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.