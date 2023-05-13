Contrasting WCF Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WCFB) & TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC)

TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Rating) and WCF Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WCFB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for TC Bancshares and WCF Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TC Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A WCF Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TC Bancshares 10.14% 2.06% 0.42% WCF Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares TC Bancshares and WCF Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

15.9% of TC Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of TC Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of WCF Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TC Bancshares and WCF Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TC Bancshares $16.01 million 4.44 $1.76 million N/A N/A WCF Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

TC Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than WCF Bancorp.

Volatility & Risk

TC Bancshares has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WCF Bancorp has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

TC Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. WCF Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%.

Summary

TC Bancshares beats WCF Bancorp on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TC Bancshares

TC Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including personal checking accounts, business checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers lending products comprising single-family residential loans, home equity lines of credit, closed-end home equity loans, consumer loans, commercial and multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction loans, land development loans, and SBA/USDA guaranteed loans. It operates one branch in Thomasville, Georgia, and one in Tallahassee, Florida, as well as loan production offices in Tallahassee, Florida and Savannah, Georgia. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in Thomasville, Georgia.

About WCF Bancorp

WCF Bancorp, Inc. engages in commercial banking. It engages in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from operations and borrowings in real estate loans secured by one-to-four-family residences. The company was founded on March 9, 2016 and is headquartered in Webster City, IA.

