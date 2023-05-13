Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Short Interest Up 27.0% in April

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,740,000 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the April 15th total of 4,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,162,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,958. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.78. The company has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.36 and a beta of 1.23. Copart has a 12 month low of $51.10 and a 12 month high of $81.92.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. Copart had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The business had revenue of $956.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Copart will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CPRT shares. Northcoast Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Copart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.33.

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $2,080,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Copart by 1,212.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Copart by 14.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Copart by 52.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Copart by 5.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 286,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,998,000 after acquiring an additional 13,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Copart by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,881,905,000 after acquiring an additional 270,867 shares during the period. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

