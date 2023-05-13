Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Short Interest Update

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,281,000 shares, a decrease of 27.2% from the April 15th total of 1,759,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.6 days.

Copper Mountain Mining Stock Performance

Shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock opened at $1.76 on Friday. Copper Mountain Mining has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.52. The company has a market cap of $376.79 million, a P/E ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 2.00.

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $66.50 million during the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a net margin of 7.31% and a negative return on equity of 8.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Copper Mountain Mining

Several research firms recently weighed in on CPPMF. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Monday, May 1st. TD Securities lowered shares of Copper Mountain Mining to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.20 to C$2.60 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.65 to C$2.60 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of Copper Mountain Mining to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.64.

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in Copper Mountain Mine, Eva Copper, New Ingerbelle, and Cameron Copper Projects. The company was founded on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

