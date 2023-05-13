Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $99.51 million during the quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:CMT traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $20.44. 53,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,941. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.38. The firm has a market cap of $186.21 million, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.78. Core Molding Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $20.72.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMT. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised their price objective on Core Molding Technologies from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered Core Molding Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st.

In other Core Molding Technologies news, Director Ralph O. Hellmold sold 9,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total transaction of $151,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,623 shares of the company's stock, valued at $666,458.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Eric Palomaki sold 5,000 shares of Core Molding Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 152,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,134. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,973 shares of company stock valued at $355,720 over the last ninety days. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Core Molding Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 51.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Core Molding Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Core Molding Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 6.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. 40.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc engages in manufacturing of sheet molding compound and molding of fiberglass reinforced plastics. It focuses on producing large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

