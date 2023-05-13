Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF) Short Interest Update

Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 58.6% from the April 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Core One Labs Stock Performance
Shares of CLABF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.32. The stock had a trading volume of 4,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,880. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.48. Core One Labs has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $0.83.
About Core One Labs
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Core One Labs (CLABF)
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
- Oracle Stock Climbs For Third Month, Still In Buy Range
Receive News & Ratings for Core One Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core One Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.