Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF) Short Interest Update

Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 58.6% from the April 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Core One Labs Stock Performance

Shares of CLABF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.32. The stock had a trading volume of 4,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,880. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.48. Core One Labs has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $0.83.

About Core One Labs

Core One Labs, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the manufacture of cannabis-infused strips. Its focus is to bring psychedelic medicines to market through novel delivery systems and psychotherapy. The firm offers isogenics, cultivation, extraction and distillation, consulting, cannastrips, and quality and control.

