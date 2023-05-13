Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,945 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,606 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Corning by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 338,809 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Corning by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 221,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,062,000 after buying an additional 76,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation boosted its position in Corning by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 193,753 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after buying an additional 28,127 shares during the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corning news, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $1,563,301.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Corning news, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $471,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,546 shares in the company, valued at $394,571.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $1,563,301.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,198 shares of company stock valued at $4,405,084 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $30.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.83. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $28.98 and a 52-week high of $37.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.06.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.89.

Corning Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

