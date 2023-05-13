Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Short Interest Down 38.3% in April

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 147,300 shares, a drop of 38.3% from the April 15th total of 238,700 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 239,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.05. 1,199,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,854. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.90. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $2.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corvus Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRVS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 36,002 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 975,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 12,587 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $466,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% during the third quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 522,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 61,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 480,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 106,700 shares during the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of immune modulator product candidates with the potential to treat solid cancers, T-cell lymphomas, autoimmune diseases, and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes B Cell Activator and Anti-CD73, Adenosine Production Inhibitor Anti-CD73, ITK Inhibitor, A2AR Inhibitor, Anti-CXCR2, and A2BR Inhibitor.

