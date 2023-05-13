Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Short Interest Down 38.3% in April

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVSGet Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 147,300 shares, a drop of 38.3% from the April 15th total of 238,700 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 239,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.05. 1,199,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,854. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.90. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $2.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corvus Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRVS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 36,002 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 975,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 12,587 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $466,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% during the third quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 522,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 61,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 480,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 106,700 shares during the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of immune modulator product candidates with the potential to treat solid cancers, T-cell lymphomas, autoimmune diseases, and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes B Cell Activator and Anti-CD73, Adenosine Production Inhibitor Anti-CD73, ITK Inhibitor, A2AR Inhibitor, Anti-CXCR2, and A2BR Inhibitor.

