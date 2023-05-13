Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Middleton & Co. Inc. MA

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA trimmed its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,522 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 2.1% of Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $14,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 938 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 405,095 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $201,978,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 13,763 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,283,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Prossimo Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $1,713,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $6,124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,168 shares of company stock valued at $2,031,341. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on COST. Loop Capital raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.52.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $504.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $492.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $492.99. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $564.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $223.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 29.98%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Stories

