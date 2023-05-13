Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 95.8% from the April 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Country Garden Stock Performance

CTRYY remained flat at $6.58 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 874. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.71. Country Garden has a 1 year low of $3.23 and a 1 year high of $15.84.

About Country Garden

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates through two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condominiums; and car parks and retail shops.

