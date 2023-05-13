Crane (NYSE:CR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.60-$3.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Crane stock opened at $75.20 on Friday. Crane has a twelve month low of $67.28 and a twelve month high of $83.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Crane’s payout ratio is 24.90%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Crane in a research report on Saturday. They set a buy rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Crane from $120.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Crane from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crane presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $106.00.

In other news, VP Edward S. Switter sold 49,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total value of $5,923,150.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,017,859.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Crane by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,832 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Crane during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Crane during the first quarter worth $217,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Crane during the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Crane by 92.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,511 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

