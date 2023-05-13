Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) CIO Shaul Kuba Buys 11,705 Shares

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) CIO Shaul Kuba acquired 11,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.71 per share, for a total transaction of $55,130.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive now owns 9,070,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,720,090.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Shaul Kuba acquired 18,600 shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.42 per share, for a total transaction of $82,212.00.

On Monday, May 8th, Shaul Kuba acquired 18,600 shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.37 per share, for a total transaction of $81,282.00.

CMCT opened at $4.70 on Friday. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $7.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 3.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th were issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -21.94%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMCT. StockNews.com cut Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I boosted their target price on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 144.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,526,000. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 25.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corp. is a real estate investment trust that seeks to own, operate, and develop premier multifamily and creative office assets in vibrant and emerging communities throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of the rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

