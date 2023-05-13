Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK)

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of CIK opened at $2.77 on Friday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 52-week low of $2.39 and a 52-week high of $3.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,338,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 11,966 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 270,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 40,394 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 210,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 7,944 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fund, which engages in investing in the fixed income markets and companies operating across diversified industries. It seeks current income consistent with the preservation of capital by investing primarily in fixed-income securities. The company was founded on February 11, 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

