Credit Suisse Group Raises ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Price Target to $9.00

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $4.40 to $9.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ContextLogic Stock Performance

Shares of WISH stock opened at $7.45 on Tuesday. ContextLogic has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $63.60. The stock has a market cap of $172.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.71 and its 200-day moving average is $17.75.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($4.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($5.40) by $0.60. The company had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.77 million. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 72.85% and a negative net margin of 86.40%. Equities research analysts predict that ContextLogic will post -15.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of ContextLogic

In related news, insider Tarun Kumar Jain sold 2,933 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total value of $40,475.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,676. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Tarun Kumar Jain sold 2,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total value of $40,475.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,676. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Ying Vivian Liu sold 11,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total value of $156,395.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,968.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 33,276 shares of company stock worth $690,611 in the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the third quarter worth $26,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in ContextLogic by 166.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 11,212 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in ContextLogic by 76.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 28,558 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in ContextLogic by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 60,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 21,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ContextLogic during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

