Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 34.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS.

Crescent Point Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:CPG opened at $6.74 on Friday. Crescent Point Energy has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $10.96. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Crescent Point Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.36%.

Institutional Trading of Crescent Point Energy

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter worth $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 15.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. 32.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CPG. Raymond James raised Crescent Point Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.