Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 34.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS.
Crescent Point Energy Stock Down 0.7 %
NYSE:CPG opened at $6.74 on Friday. Crescent Point Energy has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $10.96. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Crescent Point Energy Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.36%.
Institutional Trading of Crescent Point Energy
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently commented on CPG. Raymond James raised Crescent Point Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Crescent Point Energy Company Profile
Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Crescent Point Energy (CPG)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.