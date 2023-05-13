Critical Analysis: Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) and TLG Acquisition One (NYSE:TLGA)

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) and TLG Acquisition One (NYSE:TLGA – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Sunrun has a beta of 2.34, suggesting that its stock price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TLG Acquisition One has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Sunrun and TLG Acquisition One, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunrun 0 5 15 0 2.75 TLG Acquisition One 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Sunrun presently has a consensus target price of $36.95, indicating a potential upside of 124.63%. Given Sunrun’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sunrun is more favorable than TLG Acquisition One.

This table compares Sunrun and TLG Acquisition One’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunrun $2.32 billion 1.53 $173.38 million $0.07 235.03 TLG Acquisition One N/A N/A $10.44 million N/A N/A

Sunrun has higher revenue and earnings than TLG Acquisition One.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.2% of Sunrun shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.6% of TLG Acquisition One shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Sunrun shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of TLG Acquisition One shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sunrun and TLG Acquisition One’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunrun 0.86% 0.28% 0.11% TLG Acquisition One N/A -50.99% 3.25%

Summary

Sunrun beats TLG Acquisition One on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sunrun

(Get Rating)

Sunrun, Inc. engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships. The company was founded by Edward Harris Fenster, Robert Nat Kreamer, and Lynn Michelle Jurich in January 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About TLG Acquisition One

(Get Rating)

TLG Acquisition One Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.