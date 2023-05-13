Critical Contrast: Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) vs. Fortis (NYSE:FTS)

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) and Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pinnacle West Capital and Fortis’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinnacle West Capital $4.49 billion 2.04 $483.60 million $4.09 19.76 Fortis $11.53 billion 1.91 $1.07 billion $2.22 20.46

Fortis has higher revenue and earnings than Pinnacle West Capital. Pinnacle West Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fortis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Risk and Volatility

Pinnacle West Capital pays an annual dividend of $3.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Fortis pays an annual dividend of $1.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Pinnacle West Capital pays out 84.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Fortis pays out 76.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Pinnacle West Capital has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years. Pinnacle West Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Pinnacle West Capital has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fortis has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.2% of Pinnacle West Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.6% of Fortis shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Pinnacle West Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pinnacle West Capital and Fortis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinnacle West Capital 10.33% 7.50% 2.02% Fortis 12.42% 6.63% 2.21%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Pinnacle West Capital and Fortis, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinnacle West Capital 3 5 1 0 1.78 Fortis 1 3 1 0 2.00

Pinnacle West Capital presently has a consensus target price of $74.64, suggesting a potential downside of 7.64%. Fortis has a consensus target price of $58.75, suggesting a potential upside of 29.35%. Given Fortis’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fortis is more favorable than Pinnacle West Capital.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co. The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

About Fortis

Fortis, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the electric and gas utility industry. It operates under the Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated Utilities segment includes ITC Holdings (ITC), UNS Energy Corporation (UNS Energy), Central Hudson, FortisBC Energy, FortisAlberta, and FortisBC Electric. The Non-Regulated segment focuses on energy infrastructure and corporate and other. The company was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in St. John’s, Canada.

