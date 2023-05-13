CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the forty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $172.32.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRWD. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.
In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $7,912,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,004,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,407,310.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $111,413.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,279,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $7,912,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,004,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,407,310.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,663,171 over the last 90 days. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
CRWD stock opened at $130.23 on Monday. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $205.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.85 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.59.
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 8.18% and a negative return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $637.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.68 million. Analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.
