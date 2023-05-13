Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) CEO Jerrell Shelton Sells 141,159 Shares of Stock

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 141,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total transaction of $3,053,269.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 605,299 shares in the company, valued at $13,092,617.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jerrell Shelton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cryoport alerts:

On Wednesday, March 15th, Jerrell Shelton sold 2,599 shares of Cryoport stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total value of $54,033.21.

On Monday, March 13th, Jerrell Shelton sold 3,798 shares of Cryoport stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $76,491.72.

Cryoport Trading Down 7.9 %

NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $20.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $913.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.71 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 14.11 and a current ratio of 14.79. Cryoport, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.63 and a 1 year high of $45.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cryoport ( NASDAQ:CYRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $62.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.15 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 11.91%. Cryoport’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Cryoport in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cryoport by 10.0% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,501 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cryoport by 3.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,197 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Cryoport by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,786 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Cryoport by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,215 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Cryoport by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,846 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.