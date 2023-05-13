CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) Short Interest Down 29.3% in April

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,500 shares, a decline of 29.3% from the April 15th total of 72,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

CSI Compressco Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CCLP traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.16. The company had a trading volume of 221,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,966. CSI Compressco has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.71 million, a P/E ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 0.94.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $93.97 million during the quarter.

CSI Compressco Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSI Compressco

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -30.77%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCLP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in CSI Compressco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,458,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in CSI Compressco by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,829,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,555,555 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in CSI Compressco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in CSI Compressco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in CSI Compressco by 1,088.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 69,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CSI Compressco in a research report on Saturday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

CSI Compressco Company Profile

CSI Compressco LP engages in the provision of compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Latin America, Canada, and Other. The firm offers compression services, digitally enhanced compression, and parts and services.

Featured Articles

