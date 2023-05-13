CTT – Correios De Portugal (OTCMKTS:CTTPY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.61

CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTPY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.61 and last traded at $7.61, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.61.
CTT – Correios De Portugal Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.36.
CTT – Correios De Portugal Company Profile
CTT – Correios De Portugal, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and financial services worldwide. It operates through Mail, Express & Parcels, Financial Services & Retail, and Bank segments. The company offers courier and urgent mail transport services; postal financial services; and banking services.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CTT – Correios De Portugal (CTTPY)
