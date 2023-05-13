Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,800,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232,991 shares during the quarter. Cummins comprises approximately 0.5% of First Trust Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 1.28% of Cummins worth $436,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cummins by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,552,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,199,000 after buying an additional 38,867 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 148.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 659,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,796,000 after buying an additional 393,989 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,055,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,112,000 after buying an additional 55,502 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Cummins by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Price Performance

Cummins stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $217.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 650,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,176. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.29. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.27 and a fifty-two week high of $261.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.73.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.25.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In related news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total transaction of $836,637.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,689.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total transaction of $836,637.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,689.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total value of $486,420.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,471,156.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,545 in the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

